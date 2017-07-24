EC Brouhaha: Charlotte Lying Against Me – Amadu Sulley

Amadu Sulley

The Deputy Commissioner in charge of operations at the Electoral Commission Amadu Sulley has said he is seeking legal advice over the corruption allegations made against him by the chair of the commission.

The EC chair, Charlotte Osei, in reaction to a petition by some anonymous staff of the commission seeking her removal from office, alleged that Mr. Sulley has been engaging in some financial misappropriation at the commission.

“The Deputy Chairperson Operations collected funds above GHS6m (Six million Ghana cedis) in cash from some political parties for the organization of party primaries without recourse to the structures of the Commission, and without the involvement of the finance department of the Commission. Political party primaries were treated as a private commercial project by the Deputy Chairperson Ops, with funds paid directly into the personal accounts of key staff for functions to be performed for party primaries.

“The Deputy Chairperson Operations has persistently instructed officials to carry out illegal vote transfers on the Voter management System in clear breach of the law and operational policies of the Commission. Such actions have major implications for the integrity of the work of the Commission and constitute abuse of office,” EC boss noted.

In response, however, Mr. Sulley texted Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan that he is consulting his lawyers over the allegation.

“I want to assure you that it’s not true. I have all the documents and I am going for legal advice”.

-Starrfmonline