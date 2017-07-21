EC Boss Summoned To Parliament Next Week

Charlotte Osei – EC Boss

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Mrs Charlotte Osei has been summoned to appear before Parliament next week.

She will be there to respond to questions about how much the Commission raised from monies it collected from journalists during the 2016 elections.

She will also be answering questions about how much the Commission expended on the replacement of lost Voters ID Cards.

Subin Member of Parliament Mr Eugene Boakye Antwi wants clarity on how the Commission raised in fees for accreditation for journalists and how it was disbursed.

The issue about accreditation fees became a controversial subject ahead of the 2016 election.

The Commission in a statement charged all journalists seeking to cover the elections at the various polling stations to pay for their accreditation.

“Accreditation tags will be given to only those who have formally applied for it and for a fee to be determined by the Commission,” the statement said.

This did not go down well with a number of journalists some of whom proceeded to court with a suit against the Commission.

The protests notwithstanding, the journalists paid for the accreditation and were issued with same.

More than seven months after the election, the law makers want some accountability from the election supervising agency on how those monies were expended.

The invitation to the EC Chair comes at a time when she is fighting a petition seeking to impeach her from office over stated misconduct.

The 29-point petition makes some damning allegations against Mrs Charlotte Osei but she has responded with a vehement denial.

She has also threatened court action against the petitioners or their counsel for defaming her.

-Myjoyonline