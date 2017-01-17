EC In ‘Big’ Debt After 2016 Elections

Charlotte Osei, Chairperson of EC

The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) seems to be courting the anger of temporary staff and stakeholders as it is yet to pay them for services rendered during the December 7 elections. None of the officers recruited purposely for the elections has been paid.

Neither have suppliers. But speaking on 3FM’s Sunrise on Tuesday, January 17, Head of Communications at the Commission Eric Kofi Dzakpasu said arrangements have started to get all the stakeholders paid.

He admitted that there are “outstanding payments” to be made but that will surely be done, though he was unable to give any timelines.

He said the appropriate quarters have been alerted of the debt and “in due course, we will get the releases”.

Mr Dzakpasu said payments will be made at the District Offices of the Commission and so grievances of all should be channeled there. Failing to disclose the total amount of payment to be made, Mr Dzakpasu said when the money is ready all officials and stakeholders will be notified.

“It is quite a big amount,” he noted, explaining that the difference as to what will go to officials and to suppliers will be drawn.

He indicated that the Commission is in constant touch with those they owe and they are already in the know about the state of affairs regarding their payments.

-3news