Eboue Wants To Play In Bhagdad

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has admitted he is desperate to return to the football pitch following the revelation of his heartbreaking personal struggles.

The Gunners’ cult hero previously revealed he had seriously considered taking his own life after financial mismanagement had left him penniless, with a bitter divorce meaning he has been estranged from his three children since the summer.

Eboue has now opened up about his recent downward spiral, insisting he wants to play football again as he feels ‘abandoned’ and ‘completely alone’.

The free agent told French TV show Canal: ‘All I want is to return to football once more. I still possess ability.

‘I would even go to places like Baghdad or Pakistan just to play football. I don’t care where.

‘I live with my bags already packed, as there is a chance I could be kicked out of my house.

‘I don’t have anyone by my side nowadays. I feel abandoned. I used to get on well with my children and my family, and now I am completely alone.’