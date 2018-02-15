Ebony’s One Week Celebration Slated For Sunday

The late Ebony

The one-week celebration of Ebony, who died in a motor crash on the Sunyani highway last Thursday, will take place this Sunday, February 18, 2018 at the St Martin De Porres School at Dansoman in Accra.

The ceremony will be used to commemorate Ebony’s achievement in the music industry.

The event is expected to attract a number of personalities, including hiplife, dancehall and Afro-pop artistes, music producers and fans of Ebony.

The artistes who will attend Ebony’s one week celebration are expected to mount the stage one after the other to entertain fans and pay tribute to their departed colleague.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died in a car accident on Thursday, February 8, 2018 together with two others — Francisca Kuri, her childhood friend and Francis Atsu Vondee of the Ghana Air Force, believed to be her bodyguard. They were returning to Accra from Abesim, near Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region, where they had gone to pay a visit to Ebony’s mother, when they met their unfortunate death.

The 2017 BASS Awards artiste of the year released hits songs like ‘Dance Floor’, ‘Kupe’, ‘Poison’, ‘Date Ur Fada’, ‘Hustle and ‘Maame Hwɛ’.

Meanwhile, a delegation of key stakeholders from the music industry, consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, MUSIGA and the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) on Monday paid a visit to the family of the late Ebony Reigns to express their condolences to the bereaved family.

Led by Tourism Minister Catherine Afeku, the delegation which was received by father of the deceased, Nana Poku Kwarteng, expressed their regret at the passing of the singer, whom they refer to as a national asset.