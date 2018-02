Former President John Mahama and President Akufo-Addo have joined music lovers to mourn the sudden death of budding musician Ebony.

Ebony died in a motor crash at Bechem in the Brong Ahafo region during the wee hours of Friday. Two other occupants on board a Jeep with registration number AS 497—16 from Sunyani also died in the head-on collision.

In a tweet Mr. Mahama said: “A talented life cut short. My favourite track on domestic violence and relationships, “maame hwe”.

-Starrfmonline