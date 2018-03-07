Ebony’s Burial Moved To March 24

Ebony

The funeral and burial service of late dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns has been moved to the forecourt of the State House in Accra on March 24.

The change is as a result of difficulties in securing venue for the ‘big’ funeral.

The family had earlier announced that the funeral will come off on March 17 at the Black Star Square in Accra.

But it had to make changes following reports that the place has already been booked by Aglow International.

The change, however, leaves one to wonder if the family really spoke with the management of the Black Star Square before their first announcement.

Ebony Reigns, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died in February 2018 in a gory accident with her friends, Franky Kuri and Francis Atsu Vondee.

Her one-week memorial service attracted an overwhelming number of

of music fans, musicians, actors and other stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

Her burial and funeral service is even expected to attract bigger numbers.