Ebony Tribute Concert Slated For March 23

Ebony

Ruff Town Entertainment, in collaboration with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Kasapreko Company Limited, will organise a tribute musical concert for the late Ebony Reigns on Friday, March 23.

According to the organisers, the tribute concert which will be held at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra is being organised to honour Ebony, who has contributed immensely to the progress of Ghana’s music industry.

The organisers disclosed that the event has lined up some of the country’s reigning artistes who will perform at the event.

Some of the artistes billed for the tribute concert are Becca, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, VIP, R2Bees, Edem, Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata and Efya.

Others are Samini, Kwabena Kwabena, Nana Yaa, Obour, MzVee, Teephlow, Tic Tac, Barima Sidney and a host of others.

The tribute concert is expected to attract music fans of all ages, as well as friends and fans of the late dancehall artiste.

In an interview, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), the president of MUSIGA, told BEATWAVES that the tribute concert will also witness comedy acts from top Ghanaian comedians.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died in a car accident on Thursday, February 8, 2018 together with two others – Francisca Kuri, her childhood friend, and Francis Atsu Vondee of the Ghana Air Force, believed to be her bodyguard.

They were returning to Accra from Abesim, near Sunyani in the Brong-Ahafo Region, where they had gone to pay a visit to Ebony’s mother, when they met their unfortunate death.

The final funeral rites and burial service for the late Ebony will be held on March 24 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the leader founder and leader of the World Miracle Outreach, will officiate the funeral and burial service.

By George Clifford Owusu