Ebony Shines At Joy FM Old Skuuls Reunion

Ebony

Joy FM last Saturday hosted this year’s edition of the Joy FM Old Skuuls Reunion at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

This year’s edition brought together thousands of alumni from various schools and institutions to reminisce school days and make new friends.

The aim of the event, according to the organisers, was to unite old school friends and give them the opportunity to reminisce about their days in school.

Among the games they participated in at the event were basketball, 50-metre sprints, table tennis, tug-of-peace, music and dance, eating competition, among others.

Just when the crowd thought they had had enough of a day full of activities, the event later turned into a dancing session when artistes such as Ebony of ‘Poison’ fame, Edem, Captain Planet, Kuami Eugene and others mounted the stage to entertain the crowd with their various hit songs.

One artiste who took the entire venue by storm with a master-class performance was Ebony, whose excellent performance kept fans on their feet for long hours.

The performances of other stars such as Edem, Kwame Eugene, Captain Planet, among others, also attracted the needed attention, as a number of fans waved their hands to signal their involvement and satisfaction.

Captain Planet also gave music fans what they expected. He performed his single titled ‘Obi Agye Obi Girl’ and the fans danced to show appreciation.

By George Clifford Owusu