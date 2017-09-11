Ebony Set To Rock Accra Fashion Week

Ebony

Ebony Reigns is billed to perform at the inaugural edition of a fashion show dubbed ‘Swimwear Delux Fashion Show’ on Thursday, October 5 at the Providence Recreational Centre in Accra during the Accra Fashion Week celebration.

The fashion show is part of activities marking this year’s Accra Fashion Week, which kicks off on October 3 and ends on October 8.

The show will enable music and fashion fans to watch models catwalk as they unveil latest collections from various fashion designers.

The ‘Swimwear Deluxe Fashion Show’ is the first of its kind to bring swimwear brands from various countries such as Senegal, South Africa, UK, Netherlands, USA and more to showcase alongside Ghana’s top fashion brands.

According to the organisers, top fashion designers, stakeholders in the industry, among others, have been invited to grace the event.

It will witness musical performances from some selected Ghanaian artistes like Ebony, who is also the headline artiste.

Ebony will be performing songs like ‘Date Your Fada’, ‘Poison’,’ Turn On The Light’, ‘Kupe’, among others.

