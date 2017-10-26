Ebony, Others To Perform @ Miss Malaika Finale

Ebony

The much-awaited finale of this year’s Miss Malaika beauty pageant is scheduled to take place this Saturday, November 4 at the National Theatre in Accra.

The event, which is expected to attract a large number of music personalities, stakeholders in the creative industry and fans of all the contestants, will also witness live performances from Ebony, Adina, King Promise, Kidi and a host of others.

The organisers of the event have promised Ghanaians that this year’s event will be special, adding that a number of activities have been put in place to make the event a memorable one.

According to the organisers, the grand finale promises to be fun-packed and a night of surprises because all the contestants will be involved in various tasks to prove themselves worthy to be crowned Miss Malaika 2017.

With some few days to go, the final 10 Miss Malaika contestants are preparing seriously towards delivering a speech on their intended project if selected as the Malaika queen.

For the past 14 years, the Malaika Ghana brand has churned out hardworking beauty queens who have affected society with their individual chosen projects under health, education, environment and many others.

Leah Brown, the current reigning queen, under took reading projects in deprived schools in selected communities with the aim of inculcating reading habits into children in basic schools.

Tickets for this anticipated event are out for GH¢60 standard and GH¢100 premium at Charterhouse and Xmen.

Malaika 2017 is produced by Charterhouse and sponsored by Glams Make-Up, Fortune Rice, Frytol, Kenya Airways, MenzGold and Renault by Premier Motors.

By George Clifford Owusu