Ebony Naked Photo In Circulation?

Ebony

NEWS-ONE has stumbled on a naked photo purported to be that of controversial songstress, Ebony Reigns.

There are arguments about whether it is a product of Photoshop or not, but a source close to the songstress has alleged that it is, indeed, the ‘Sponsor’ hitmaker in the photo.

The photo has surfaced at a time the dancehall artiste was quoted to have said but for her manager, she would have exposed more in public than she has been doing.

She is not bothered by criticisms of the public on her choice of dresses.

“I don’t care about what people say about my dresses. People who know me before music know that I can be more nude than what I do at the moment. My manager has even made me tone down because sometimes I pick a dress for a show and he tells me Ghana is not ready for such a dress,” she reportedly told Hitz FM sometime last week.

Also, there were reports of a video of Ebony allegedly exposing her private part last week. But that seems not to be enough as a new naked photo has popped up. The picture is too nude to be published by NEWS-ONE.