Ebo Whyte’s New Play Returns

Actors on The Comeback stage

Uncle Ebo Whyte’s latest hilarious play, ‘The Comeback’, will return on stage in October by popular request as part of this year’s Ghana Theatre Festival in Accra.

The nine-cast drama centres on Jojo, a renowned footballer from Ghana who has returned home after losing a contract with a foreign club due to an injury.

With a noticeable deficiency in the English language, Jojo will be taking audience through his life of betrayal, love, forgiveness and determination.

‘The Comeback’ will show for a day on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the National Theatre in Accra. The first show will start at 3:00pm for students.

The second show will start at 7:30pm.

The play which first opened on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 has been tagged one of the best productions to have come out of the playwright’s Roverman Productions.

Thousands of theatre fans are expected to throng the National Theatre in Accra to see the play on October 1.