Ebo Whyte Tells Duncan-William’s Life Story In Latest Play

Ebo Whyte and Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Renowned playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte is set to wow Ghanaian theatre audiences with yet another exciting play titled ‘Nicholas’.

The play which tells the story of a certain Nicholas who went through pain, ridicule, hardship and heartbreak in life is the life story of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and Overseer of Action Chapel International.

The play was shown at a special ceremony last weekend.

It will show again at the National Theatre on December 2 and 3 2017, and it is likely to also tour the country.