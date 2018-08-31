Eben, Kwaku Gyasi, Others To Rock ‘Adom Praiz’ Tonight       

Eben

This year’s edition of ‘Adom Praiz’ will take place today at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu in Accra.

The award-winning non-denominational annual gospel concert is aimed at bringing families, friends and gospel music fans from all walks of life on one platform to thank God through praise and worship.

Celebrated multiple award-winning Nigerian gospel musician, Eben, is one of the headline artistes for this year’s edition of the event.

The Nigerian artiste is mostly known for his cross-cultural style of Christian music that fuses elements from gospel, jazz and rock.

Eben, as far as gospel music is concerned, is one of the few gospel stars making a huge impact on the gospel music industry in Africa with his soul-inspiring messages and stagecraft.

He is billed to rock the concert alongside some selected gospel artistes such as Mireku, Kweku Gyasi, Diana Hamilton, Willy & Mike, the Multimedia Choir and many more.

The event has, over the years, featured internationally acclaimed musicians and ministers of God like Cece Winnas, Kirk Franklin, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton and other iconic local gospel artistes.

This year’s concert is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, Yilmoneyplus, DBS, Bel-Aqua, Franko Trading Enterprise, Vitamilk, Givers Power, Papa’s Pizza and many more.

By George Clifford Owusu