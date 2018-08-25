Eastern Regional Deputy Minister Resigns

Joseph Tetteh

Joseph Tetteh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper Manya Krobo, has resigned his position as the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister.

Joseph Tetteh earlier denied reports that he had resigned his position in solidarity with

Boakye Agyarko, who was recently removed from office as Minister of Energy.

The MP, who was shocked to see the fake letter trending on social media, had asked the general public to disregard the purported resignation letter, describing it as the “work of his political detractors.”

However, yesterday, a release from the Communications Directorate of the Office of the President, Jubilee House, Accra, said President Akufo-Addo had accepted the resignation of Mr Tetteh with regret even though the reason for the resignation was not immediately stated.

He was said to have tendered in his resignation letter yesterday.

President Akufo-Addo thanked Mr Tetteh for his service to the nation and assured him of support to retain the Upper Manya Krobo Seat in the 2020 elections.

He also wished him well in his future endeavours.

Following his resignation, the President nominated Samuel Nuertey Ayertey as Deputy Minister-designate for the Eastern Region.

Mr Ayertey, who is currently a lecturer at the Koforidua Technical University, Koforidua, was the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the 2016 elections.

“The President is hopeful Parliament will expedite the vetting of the new Deputy Minister-designate for the Eastern Region so he can assume office as quickly as possible,” the release added.