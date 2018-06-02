Eastern NPP Endorses Sammy Awuku

Sammy Awuku

THE Eastern Regional Branch Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have overwhelmingly endorsed Mr Sammy Awuku as the next National Organizer of the party in the upcoming NPP National Delegates Conference slated for 6-8 July, 2018.

Addressing a press conference in Koforidua, the Regional Organizer of the NPP, Kwame Appiah Kodua, said Sammy Awuku has the ability and good leadership skills to turn the fortunes of the party come 2020 general elections and beyond.

According to him, all the 634 delegates in the 33 constituencies and regional executives came together and agreed to support him 100 per cent to become the next National Organizer of our dear party.

“Standing united, candidates from Afram Plains to Upper Manya Krobo to Abuakwa North to Ofoase Ayirebi, have decided to issue their formal 100% endorsement for Sammy Awuku as the next National Organiser of the NPP. Sammy has over the years shown proven leadership and he deserves our 100% endorsement” he said.

Mr. Kodua hinted that “As a communicator, mobiliser, and grassroots person, he successfully mobilised one of the most powerful youth revolution in the history of Ghana’s elections that supervised the 2016 elections, resulting in victory for the NPP”.

“He operated the youth wing of the party like his business, where he and his staff provided a caring, functioning and loving atmosphere for our most vulnerable citizens and the opposition NPP at the time”.

He stressed that “During the past four years in office as the National Youth Organiser, he has served the NPP, Ghana and its citizens with admiration.

He has also contributed immensely to the effective handling of the exponential growth that has occurred in our party”.

He said Sammy Awuku has successfully mobilised one of the most powerful youth revolution in the history of Ghana’s elections that supervised the 2016 elections.

Touching on the grassroots mobilization, Mr Kodua noted that Sammy Awuku is a friend of grassroots and operated the youth wing of the party like his business.

He entreated all other regions to emulate same and endorse Sammy Awuku as the next National Organizer of the NPP.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua