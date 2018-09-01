Eastern NDC Votes Today

Bismark Tawia Boateng

The Eastern Regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today elect its new executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The Regional Delegates Conference would take place at Atimpoku in the Asuoagyam Constituency where 987 delegates, comprising council of elders, former government appointees, patrons and constituency executives from the 33 constituencies are expected to cast their ballot.

The party last Tuesday elected Naana Ampem Darko and Emmanuel Okai Mintah as Women’s Organizer and Youth Organizer respectively.

Currently, 46 contestants are vying for various positions.

The Regional Chairman, Bismark Tawiah Boateng, who is seeking re-election, is being challenged by three others, namely Alhaji Sumaila Mahama and Basile Ahiable, both businessmen and John Owusu Amankwa, also a businessman and former regional chairman of the party.

Kevor’s Endorsement

Ahead of the upcoming congress, 33 constituency executives have fully endorsed Mark-Oliver Kevor, the incumbent Regional Secretary, who is being challenged by Baba Jamal Konneh, the Regional Communications Officer.

A statement issued and signed by the conveners- Atenas Frederick Okoro, Secretary, Lower Manya Krobo and Patrick Owusu, New Juaben South, noted that “we are by this statement asking the rank and file of the party to throw their weight behind him and vote massively to retain him in the upcoming regional congress.”

According to them, “As a political party we have gone through the processes, both in government and in opposition in the history of this country. Men and women have played important roles in the party and the name of the current secretary cannot be wiped out.”

The statement said, “While in government and opposition Kevor has demonstrated that he is the best man for the job. In the search for a qualified candidate who has gone through the rank, a person like Kevor cannot be underestimated.”

Mark Oliver-Kevor has served as branch secretary, constituency youth organizer (Abetifi), acting regional communications director.

He was a member of the team that helped in developing the party’s biometric register.

“Having listened to the messages of all aspirants, we believe Kevor Mark-Oliver is well cut out for the job of a regional secretary,” they stated.

“We are calling on the delegates of the great Akatamanso family to trust Kevor to marshal forces together to ensure massive victory for the party in 2020,” the statement said.

Other Positions

George Mensah Akpalu, William Atamudzi, Abednego Djangman, Francis Ojabu Djaahi, Ransford Owusu Boakye, Stella Adu Obeng, Kwaku Asamoah, Stella Ansah and Seidu Konate are contesting for the vice chairmanship position.

The Deputy Secretary position is being contested by Stephen Kwame Sawodji and Cudjoe Adukpo.

A former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kenneth Tom Budu and Hackman Kabore have filed their nominations to contest for the position of organiser with Moses Atuah Darko, David Dakudzi, Gershon Kwadzo Hafianyo and Francis Amanor battling it out for the deputy regional organiser position.

Other people, who are contesting for the position of treasurer, include Zakaria Ahmed Kwakwa, Michael Ofori Offei, Kwame Sakyi, Michael Adusei and Mohammed Abdul Aziz.

Abdul-Rashid Ahmed, Millicent Ablakwa, Richard Larteh Obibini and Sahadatu Ibrahim are going for Deputy treasurer position.

Paul Opata Bradi, Yaw Appiah Kubi, Darlas Ampomah Williams are contesting for the Communications Officer position.

Kwabena Aduful, Percy Ofosu Anim, Michael Ofoe Anim, Prince Sulleyman and Emmanuel Opare Djan are vying for the Deputy Communications Officer position.

The position of Zongo Caucus Coordinator is being contested by Alhaji Tamimu Mumuni, Alhaji Baba Kankani, Aminu Issah, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim, Alhaji Issah Sani Mohammed and Abdul-Ganiyu Halidu.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua