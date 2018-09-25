Eastern Music Awards 2018 Launched

Obour

The second edition of the annual Eastern Music Awards has been launched at a ceremony held at the Linda Dor Plaza in Koforidua last Saturday, September 22.

The Eastern Music Awards is aimed at rewarding musicians who reside in the Eastern Region or who have positively contributed to the steady growth of the music industry in Ghana.

The ceremony brought together a number of showbiz personalities; individuals from the business community; the President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei-Kuffour aka Obour; Richie Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of Lynx Entertainmen; Owoahene K. Acheampong, President of the Presenters Association of the Eastern Region (PATER); Peter Marfo, President of the Eastern Regional Branch of MUSIGA; and a section of the media.

Some of the musicians who availed themselves at the ceremony were Prophet Peter Akunor, Koo Kyei, Nuru Shaba, Nayo, Amazyn Gee, Fada Garza, Blaq Syrup and a host of others.

The event is being organized by Hi 5 Empire in collaboration with the Eastern Regional Branch of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the Presenters Association of the Eastern Region (PATER).

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive of Hi5 Empire, Lynette Gold, promised an improved edition as regards this year’s awards ceremony.

According to him, a number of measures have been put in place to make this year’s event a memorable one, adding that this year’s event will be exciting. He cited some changes in the organization of the event.

He, however, appealed to corporate bodies and individuals to sponsor the event.

The Municipal Chief Executive of New Juabeng Ike Appaw-Gyasi, who was also the chairman for the launch, said there are a lot of talents in the Eastern Region who would be encouraged to be part of the Eastern Music Awards.

“Arts and Culture is the catalyst for growth in every country all over the world. If we make a mistake of not promoting the music industry, then the nation has no future”, he stressed.

The organizers announced that nominations are opened from September 22nd to October 22, 2018, after which voting will commence from October 27 to December 05.

Voting will, however, be based on 60% public votes and 40% board decision. A ‘Nominee’s Jam’ will be held on November 10, 2018.