East Legon Underpass Opened

The underpass

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday cut the sod for the official opening of the underpass along the East Legon side of the Tema motorway, famously known as ‘under bridge’.

The tunnel which serves as a link between East Legon and the Spintex Road has created a coordinated and improved flow of traffic in the tunnel by widening the existing single lane into two lanes to accommodate the high traffic volume.

It also improves the safety on the corridor by providing streetlights and pedestrian facilities along the stretch unlike previously when it was a dark spot, exposing pedestrians and other road users to attacks and needless congestion.

It was funded with proceeds from the Ghana Road Fund and the total cost was pegged at GH¢ 25,320,244.12.

At the commissioning, he gave an assurance that his administration would ensure a fair and equitable construction of roads across the country.

He recalled the pledge he made to Ghanaians during the 2016 electioneering campaign which made him President, to expand and improve the road network in the country.

The President promised to make that pledge a reality by making sure that tunnels and underpasses become an integral part of all road planning and constructions, especially, where highways go through towns and villages and where multi-level interchange construction would not be possible.

In his address, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako -Atta announced that the Tema Motorway rehabilitation and expansion project would witness a redesigning of the motorway into a six lane highway to ease traffic congestion between Accra and Tema.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent