E.L Releases Tribute Song In Memory Of Captain Mahama

Elom Adablah, known in the showbiz scene as E.L, has released a tribute song in honour of Captain Maxwell Mahama, who died on official duties at Denkyira-Boase in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The musician who is downhearted about the death of the military officer released a single track titled ‘We Are One’ to mourn the departed gallant soldier and console the bereaved family.

Earlier this week, Shatta Wale released a tribute song in honour of the dead soldier.

He invoked the wrath of God over the killers of the promising military officer and expressed his condolences to the widow, children, family and the Ghana Armed Forces, indicating that he is with them in their time of need.