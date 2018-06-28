‘Dzigbeză’ To Screen At Goethe-Institut

Eyram Evans Adorkor

‘Dzigbeză’, a film written and directed by Eyram Evans Adorkor, will be screened at the Goethe-Institut in Accra on Thursday, July 5 as part of a film series dubbed ‘African Perspectives’.

Set in the Volta Region, the film is a display of tradition, courage, love, hope and a call to greatness. It is a story of Mamaga, a supernatural woman with mystical abilities, who is on top of her job as the priestess of a village.

She confronts the chief and elders of her village, who use their authority to harass innocent virgins during the customary rights of puberty known as ‘Dzigbeză’.

As a result, the spirits begin to wreak havoc, thereby, throwing the village into a state of confusion. Consequently, the salvation of the village is in the hands of Mamaga and her two youthful daughters – Alicivi and Amavi – who have no idea of the powers they wield and how to use them to save the village from destruction.

Currently the director of Kritik Productions, Adorkor has several stage productions to his credit.

A graduate of the National Film & Television Institute in Accra, he is part of Roverman Productions and has worked with playwright Ebo Whyte, who has produced plays on quarterly basis since 2008 for a wide Ghanaian audience. The screening is being supported by Goethe-Institut Ghana.