Raphael Dwamena (right)

Ghana striker, Raphael Dwamena, has joined UD Levante on a four-year deal, the club has announced.

The 22-year-old signed the permanent deal yesterday after completing formalities.

The Ghana international has joined the Spanish side after leaving Swiss side, FC Zurich.

Dwamena was billed to join English side, Brighton, but the deal fell through after his medicals.