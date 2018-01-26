DVLA’s Revenue Up 400% – CEO

Kwasi Agyeman Busia

The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Kwasi Agyeman Busia, has revealed that the revenue mobilisation of the authority in the past one year has increased by 400 per cent.

According to him, this is due to the measures introduced by the authority to deal with middlemen (goro boys) in the acquisition of driver’s licence.

Mr Busia told Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Friday, 26 January that the Board of the DVLA and the Minister of Transport, are planning on how to totally deal with the ‘goro boys’ to ensure that more revenue comes into the coffers of the government.

“The DVLA has been able to increase its revenue generation by 400 per cent due to the measures we introduced to deal with the ‘goro boys’. The revenue that the government was losing is coming slowly but surely.

“This shows that gradually when we do away completely with the ‘goro boys’, more revenue will come in. The Board of the DVLA and the sector Minister are planning on how to completely deal with the ‘goro boys’”, he said.

In other areas of its operations, Mr Busia revealed that the DVLA is putting in place plans to establish a driving school to train drivers.

Source: ClassFMonline.com