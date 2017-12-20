DVLA Using GhanaPostGPS To Deliver Licences To Applicants

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) says driving licence applicants will now be required to provide their digital addresses as part of the application process.

Apart from being used for establishing the residence of applicants in Ghana, Mr Abraham S. Zaato, the authority’s Manager in charge of Research, Business Development and Innovation, said it was relying on the GhanaPostGPS to deliver licences to applicants at their preferred locations.

“As part of efforts to deliver superior customer service to our clients, we are using courier services and Ghana Post now provides a more reliable platform, the GhanaPostGPS, to achieve that so we are using it.

“We are asking our clients to provide relevant addresses. In our sensitisations, we are asking them to generate this information and we are working closely to ensure the comfort of our clients,” he said.

He said the app was an effective platform to reach out to clients who ordinarily would have to leave their homes or offices to claim their licences.

Parcel deliveries

Meanwhile, Ghana Post Company Limited says it is gearing up for the Christmas festivities to deliver parcels using its flagship product, the GhanaPostGPS.

The company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Jonathan Ansah, said the company was acquiring four sprinter cargo vans and 100 motorbikes to support its daily deliveries.

He said the company had already signed on e-commerce website, Jumia, to deliver their parcels during the yuletide.

However, on its own, he said there was growing interests in the use of the company’s courier services to deliver parcels to the doorsteps of customers.

Mr Ansah said by the end of this month, the company would complete work on its e-commerce website, adding “Anybody who shops can have their item delivered at their doorstep. This will be officially launched in February, next year. The system will turn around the performance of Ghana Post.

300,000 downloads

For the express mail service (EMS), he said the company already delivered at people’s doorsteps but with a lot of difficulty, as they often had to deal with people on phone, even though they get house numbers and street names.

“When the customer’s phone goes off, that is the end. With the GhanaPostGPS, all we need is your digital address to deliver at your doorstep,” he said.

With almost 300,000 downloads, two months after it was launched, the acting Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr James Kwofie, said data provided during the download and registration were safe and would not be compromised.

He, therefore,urged the public to download the application (app), generate and register their addresses. He added that in the near future, the address would be verified before the National Identification Authority (NIA) registration for the Ghana Card, banking transactions and Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) transactions, among other activities.