Dutch Prime Minister Commends Ghana

President Akufo-Addo with Mark Rutte at the Flagstaff House on Thursday

President Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration seems to be doing something right that is catching the attention of the world.

Latest to join the list of leaders who have commended the way in which the government is steering the affairs of the nation is the visiting Prime Minister of Holland, Mark Rutte.

This was when he paid a courtesy call on the president at the Flagstaff House last week Thursday.

Mr Mark Rutte touted Ghana’s credentials as a democratically free country with respect for human rights and freedom of the press.

For him, these values are crucial and important for the Netherlands government, saying, “We are actually eager as a country to work together with Ghana.

“In economic terms too, Ghana is making excellent progress; our countries have a long tradition of development ties but now we see the emphasis shifting from aid to trade, an important step.”

He therefore noted, “It’s our joint aim that young Ghanaians and other Africans can build a bright future in their own country rather than risking their lives to travel to Europe – a journey that almost always fails.”

The issue, he said, was topical at the just-ended European Union (EU)-Africa Union (AU) Summit held in the Ivory Coast.

In a response, President Akufo-Addo touted the relations between the two countries, calling for greater boost and dynamism.

“I know that the presence of the Prime Minister here, however brief it is, is meant to be a signal that the Netherlands values the friendship of Ghana, values the association with Ghana and that together we are now going to look at this new paradigm of our relation…talking about a Ghana beyond aid…a relationship with our partners that is not built on aid but trade and investment,” he articulated.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent