Dutch PM, Estonia Leader Arrive In Ghana

The Dutch Prime Minister Mr. Mark Rutte is in Accra for a two-day visit from 29-30 November, 2017.

He was welcomed on arrival by Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Wednesday evening.

The President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid will also be arriving later today.

With this visit, the first of a Dutch Prime Minister to Ghana, Mr Rutte wants to reaffirm and further strengthen the excellent relations between the two countries.

His visit coincides with that of the French President Emmanuel Macron to Ghana. The two leaders agreed to visit Ghana together, in the aftermath of the AU-EU summit in Abidjan. Nana Akufo-Addo will host a lunch for President Macron and Prime Minister Rutte. Both European leaders will also meet with young Ghanaian entrepreneurs, whom have benefited from startup accelerator programs.

The Dutch Prime Minister will have talks with President Nana Akufo-Addo, in which economic cooperation will be high on the agenda. Ghana and the Netherlands have longstanding relations. Recently the focus has been changing from development cooperation to trade and investments. Other areas of common interest are also on the table, including migration.

Further elements of his tour in Ghana will be a visit to MDK Flowers and Greens, a Dutch company in Tema that produces flowers and plants for export to the Netherlands and the signing ceremony for a loan, issued by Fidelity Bank to a hospital in Teshie, through the Dutch funded Water and Sanitation program. This program engages the private sector by offering a sustainable financial model for business in water and sanitation.

