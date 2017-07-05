Dutch Govt. Supports Community

A group shot of participants and dignitaries

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs (DGIS) is providing funding for the implementation of a 5-year (2016-2021)evidence based advocacy programme in the Awutu-Senya District Assembly in the Central region.

The Executive Director of Intervention Forum (IF), Nora Ollenu who disclosed this at a stakeholder’s forum lately indicated that the project is being implemented by Netherlands Development Organization (SNV) in partnership with the International Food and Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) together with its alliance of local partner network of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

She explained that the project seeks among other things to strengthen the capacities of local civil society organizations (CSOs) to generate reliable and relevant data to carry out advocacy for sustainable improvements in key focus areas such as Renewable Energy, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene and Food Security and Nutrition.

According to her, the project targets an array of actors like the Awutu Senya District Assembly, traditional authorities, financial institutions (banks and microfinance),Unit Committee and assembly members and Waste Management groups through which modules for the programme will be channeled.

The Executive Director was happy that her organization (IF) which is one of the local implementation agencies for Voice For Change (V4C) has over the last decade made significant progress in strengthening the capacities of residents in a number of deprived communities to solve their own challenges leading to enhanced living standards.

Speaking to the DAILY GUIDE, Nora Ollenu reiterated that the V4C and IF projects are passionate about rolling out this programmes to help address the many environmental and sanitation related challenges engulfing the communities.

“The only way to empower our people is to sensitize them with the right strategies to manage their waste as well as keep their water bodies free from pollution which will help protect their income” she remarked.

The Executive Director also appealed to the government for an enhanced capacity building for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and the private sector on the existing sanitation and hygiene policies and their roles and responsibilities.

By Solomon Ofori