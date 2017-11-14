 Duncan In Bed With Medeama

David Duncan

Former Asante Kotoko coach David Duncan is closing in on a move to Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC ahead of next season, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Top sources have told Ghana’s leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com that the former Ghana Under-17 coach is angling for a move to the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners.

Medeama are scouring the market for a new coach after parting ways with long-standing trainer Augustine Evans Adotey.

GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal that representatives of coach Duncan have held initial talks with the Mauve and Yellows over a possible switch.

But there has been no significant progress since preliminary talks late October.

The 53-year-old trainer has been out of coaching since last year June after he parted ways with Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko following the club’s abysmal start to the 2016/17 season.