Dubai Lady Threatens King Promise With Lawsuit

King Promise. INSET: Yasmin Behzadi

Yasmin Behzadi, a Dubai-based businesswoman who allegedly invested in the career of King Promise, has promised to drag the musician to court for breaching their contract.

Yasmin has said that she had a 360 contract with the musician but he has failed to honour his part of the contract.

Late last week reports quoted her for saying she was sidelined by the musician after she pumped so much money to help build his career.

The beautiful woman who was behind rapper Sarkodie’s clothing line, Sark Collection, said she signed the musician and helped change his name from Boy P to King Promise. She also set up YB Records to help push the talented musician’s music. She spent in excess of $150,000 on high budget music video shoots in Dubai, travel expenses, luxury cars, Hollywood producers and promotions.

But King Promise, in a Monday statement, denied the claims by Yasmin that he had neglected her.

According to him, he was forced to leave the businesswoman because she called him a “waste product”.

“Her [Yasmin Behzadi] claims of spending $150,000 was due to her own unilateral decisions and luxurious lifestyles, even if she, indeed, has spent that much.” (sic)

The statement alleged that Yasmin treated the musician like a “puppet” and “Yasmin gave up along the line when her financial expectations were not being met, to the extent of calling King Promise ‘a waste product’.”

But reacting to King Promise’s statement on Wednesday, Yasmin told Hitz FM that she never treated the musician like a “puppet.”

“How can I be calling him a waste product…a product I believed in…and invested so much money in,” she said.

According to her, King Promise is being untruthful, adding, “He has forgotten that we signed a 360 deal… he should come out and tell the truth.”

She said she flew King Promise to Dubai, put him in a five-star hotel, recorded songs and shot high budget videos.

“Did he think it was going to be for free? I’m not trying to take credit for Killbeatz and his hard work for King Promise,” she said, adding she deserves her due for her investments.

“How can you be investing in a project and expect not to get returns on the investment…I don’t have an intention to bring the boy down….my intention is to fight for my right,” she said.

She also alleged King Promise signed to Killbeatz without her permission.

“Maybe Killbeatz didn’t know that he had a 360 deal with me…,” she suggested.

Yasmin forwarded to Andy Dosty text messages King Promise allegedly sent to her on November 8, 2016, in which he promised buying her a car as a gratitude for all her investments.

In the said message, the musician acknowledged what she had done for him and told her not to feel he was cutting her off.

“We are going to meet in court…if you want to be greedy….then the only option is to go to court,” she threatened.