DSP Tehoda Fights On

An Accra Human Rights Court has ordered that hearing notice be served on the Attorney-General in the case in which DSP Gifty Mawuenyega Tehoda is battling the Ghana Police Service over her wrongful dismissal.

The order from the court, presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei-Addo, was necessitated by the absence of any State Attorney at the hearing yesterday due to the ongoing strike by State Attorneys over their conditions of service.

The case involving DSP Tehoda began in September 2011 when one Nana Ama Martins was arrested for possessing large parcels suspected to be cocaine which later turned into Bicarbonate or baking soda.

DSP Tehoda was allegedly linked to the disappearance of the cocaine.

She was interdicted and subsequently dismissed by the Police Service.

However, an Accra Circuit Court consequently acquitted and discharged on all charges.

DSP Tehoda sued the Police Service for wrongful dismissal and prayed the court to compel the Service to reinstate and compensate her for the loss over the past six years.

Both parties completed their cases before the previous judge Kofi Essel Mensah was dismissed as a result of his involvement in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas judicial bribery and corruption scandal.

She is seeking a declaration that her prosecution by the State over the alleged swapping of cocaine was malicious.

DSP Tehoda also wants a declaration that her detention in cells beyond 48 hours by the BNI was unlawful.

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson