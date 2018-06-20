Drug Baron Nayele Ametefe Released From Jail

Nayele Ametefe

Drug baron Nayele Ametefe has been released from jail and is back in Austria, Starrfmonline.com can confirm.

The Ghanaian who has Austrian citizenship was convicted January 6, 2015 for transporting cocaine to the UK and was sentenced to eight years and eight months jail term.

She was convicted on her own plea by the Isleworth Crown Court in the UK.

Family sources have hinted to Starrfmonline.com the 35-year-old is not returning to Ghana, where her properties have been confiscated but will be heading back to Austria “to live a quiet life.”

Starrfmonline.com sources say she was released from jail for good behaviour.

Nayele, who made the headlines late 2014 and early 2015 reportedly used the VVIP Lounge of Ghana’s only international airport – Kotoka – in the capital Accra to smuggle prohibited substance outside the shores of the West African country via a British Airways flight.

She was caught with about 12.5kg of cocaine with a street value of 1.9 million Pounds. She was reported to have had on her $23, 000 and 6000 Pounds at the time of her arrest.

Background

During her trial she revealed that she was being protected by people in authority since 2004, however, she failed to disclose if those high people were politicians or not.

Ametefe, also known as Ruby Appiah, made the revelations in the Isleworth Crown Court, London. According to her, she was introduced into the drug smuggling business by a businesswoman in Ghana after her struggles to keep up with the affluent lifestyle she enjoyed while married to her ex-husband, who was a very wealthy spare parts dealer.

The 32-year-old mother of three has, however, failed to name her accomplices for fear that her children might be harmed in Ghana.

Ametefe, whose final destination was the Dominican Republic, in the Caribbean, said she stopped over in London to shop and have a medical checkup. She was arrested with the whopping sum meant to be her full payment for the courier services and 6,000 Pounds as her bonus.

Meanwhile, six persons who were standing trial in Ghana over their alleged complicit in the case were freed.

The Circuit Court in Accra which was hearing the case consequently acquitted businessman Alhaji Dawood, Nana Akua Amponsah, Sadalia Nuhu, Foreign Ministry officer, Abiel Ashitey Armah, Theophilus Kissi, also a foreign service officer, and Ahmed Abubakr, a protocol officer at the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport.

-Starrfmonline