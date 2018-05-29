Driver Shot Dead At Kwamikrom

A driver was shot dead when a group of highway robbers attacked passengers on the Kpando to Kwamikrom road between the Kwamikrom and Bumbula stretch.

The deceased was identified as Henry Vorsah aged 45.

According to Police sources, the robbers took away an unspecified amount of money and mobile phones of passengers.

The source said the police on duty at Agbenoxoe were informed about the incident and they rushed to the scene.

Where the Police got involved in an exchange of fire with the robbers where they fled into a nearby bush leaving behind a locally manufactured single barrel shot gun, a flash light and a knife.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at Margaret Marquat Catholic Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile the District Chief Executive of Biakoye, Ms Comfort Akua Attah had visited the family of the deceased to express her condolence to them.

-GNA