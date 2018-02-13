Driver Dies In Gory Accident In Ellembelle

A 39-year-old driver from Ala-Bokazo in the Ellembelle District, Zakaria Mahama died on the spot in the early hours of Sunday when his unregistered Nissan Note private car collided with a trailer with registration number CR 2283-16.

The Ellembelle District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police (SOP), Thomas Bayor, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said at about 0100 hours on Sunday, a trailer with registration number CR 2283-16 was travelling from Takoradi to Elubo while Zakaria Mahama, who was driving the unregistered Nissan Note private car, was also traveling from Elubo to Takoradi.

He said on reaching Edwakpole, the two vehicles collided and the trailer pushed the Nissan Note car some few metres away.

According to him, in the process the Nissan Note car was completely destroyed and the driver, Mahama died on the spot.

He said it took four hours for the body of the deceased to be removed from the mangled vehicle.

SOP Bayor told GNA that the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Axim Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy, while the driver Daniel Tabi Jnr., 29, a native of Nakwa Ekumfi in the Central Region, is currently in police custody at Esiama assisting in police investigations.

GNA