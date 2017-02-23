Dressing Ghanaian

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

It is often said that the way you dress decides how you would be addressed, and it is certainly not a coincidence that Ghanaian fashion was on proud display at Parliament House last Tuesday, February 21, 2017, when President Akufo-Addo delivered his debut State of The Nation Address.

Different designs of ‘kaba and slit’, a common Ghanaian traditional wear, and different patterns of ‘kente’ and the traditional smock (also called ‘fugu’ or ‘batakari’) dominated fashion trends at the ceremony.

NEWS-ONE reproduces photos which captured some of society’s notables at the ceremony clad in traditional Ghanaian fashion styles.

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

Brigitte Dzogbenuku, PPP Running Mate

Catherine Afeku, Minister for Tourism, Cultuer and Arts

Former President Rawlings with wife, Nana Konadu

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

Oboshie Sai Coffie

Mustapha Hamid , Information Minister

Saratu Atta

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, Osu Mantse