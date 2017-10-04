Dreams Hires Eddy Ansah

Eddy Ansah

Former Ghana goalkeeper Edward Ansah has been appointed as Dreams FC deputy team manager.

The newly promoted Ghana Premier League outfit unveiled the former Hearts trainer on Tuesday after completing all paper works.

The 54-year-old will join Winfred Dormon and a yet to be named substantive manager to steer the affairs of the ambitious club in the elite division next season.

“We delighted to be adding Eddie Ansah to the technical bench, his experience will definitely enrich the club,” Mohammed Jiji Alifoe the President of Dreams FC told the club’s official website.

“His experience will definitely enrich us, we feel we are stronger going into the coming season with the coming of Eddie.”

Edward Ansah’s last job in the elite division was with Bechem United in 2016.