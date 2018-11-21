Dreams For Orphans Donates Paediatric Facility

A group photograph of the donors and traditional dignitaries after the handing over ceremony

Dreams For Orphans, an international NGO started by Kary Doerful, has donated a paediatric care unit for the Village of Hope in Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

With the completion of the building, Dreams For Orphans raised additional funds to donate a freezer, refrigerator, washer, dryer and other equipment to furnish the facility.

The donation ceremony, which took place at the Village of Hope Orphanage recently, was graced by Nana Abor Yamoah II (chief of Gomoa Fetteh) and other dignitaries.

The donation was facilitated by TEAM CSR Ghana as part of efforts to bring more corporate donors aboard to complete the furnishing of the facility. According to Kary Doerful, Dreams For Orphans will continue to provide a safe environment and education for orphans in Ghana to enable them to have a chance to be successful in life.

She implored other corporate bodies to come to the aid of the clinic so it can be fully operational.

Some of the items needed are weighing and height scales, delivery beds, ultrasound scan, dental chair, laboratory microscope, blood pressure apparatus, newborn diapers and other baby items.

What began as a simple dream and hope has flourished into an incredible reality. With passion and a goal to save the lives of infant orphans, Dreams For Orphans has created the second largest paediatric hospital in the coastal region of western Ghana.

The paediatric care unit was built at a cost of over $300,000.