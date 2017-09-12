Dreams Chief Extols Gawu

Kurt ES Okraku

Dreams FC Executive Chairman, Kurt ES Okraku, has praised veteran striker Eric Gawu for his dedication and valour which catapulted the team to the Ghana Premier League.

The former King Faisal and Hearts of Oak star raked in 13 goals as the club won the Division One League Zone III with 70 points.

”Gawu is very dedicated to the course of this club, and I am so happy I brought him to this club. He has been a great role model for others to follow,” Okraku said at the club’s awards night on Saturday.

”He is very disciplined and has also proved that he can still play at the top level. He has been our top scorer in two of the three seasons he has been with us.

”On behalf of the management of Dreams FC, I have decided to award him with a cash prize.” Ghanasoccernet