Drama At Nubuke, Goethe-Institut

A theatre piece titled ‘The Trial’ will on Sunday, February 19 open at the Nubuke Foundation and continue at the Goethe-Institut in Accra on Wednesday, February 22 to Friday, February 24 and end at the University of Ghana on Saturday, February 25.

Directed by Simon Eifeler, the play which is an adaptation of novel by Franz Kafka is an amazing, exciting, inspiring and, indeed, a fruitful encounter with the unknown.Featuring three Ghanaians and other German actors, including acclaimed poet Sir Black, the play also serves as a sparkling mash-up of two cultures, as well as a cultural exchange between Germany and Ghana – and the cities of Düsseldorf and Accra.

Whether read as an existential tale, a parable, or a prophecy of the excesses of modern bureaucracy wedded into the madness of totalitarianism, the book has resonated with chilling truth for generations of readers.

Goethe-Institut, Nubuke Foundation, School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Landeshaupstadt Düsseldorf and Rana Motors are supporting the performances which were produced by Freies Ensemble Düsseldorf.