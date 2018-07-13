Dr. Okoe-Boye Appointed Board Chairman Of Korle-Bu

President Akufo-Addo has appointed the Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye as the Board Chairman of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Other members of the board are Dr. Radha Maria Odua Hackman (Gov’t appointee), Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib (Gov’t appointee), Dr Patrina Tekyi-Ankrah (Gov’t appointee), Prof Margaret Lartey (Dean, School of Medicine and Dentistry) and Dr Samuel Asiamah (Director of Medical Affairs/ Ag. CEO).

The rest are Mrs Elizabeth Bruce (Director of Pharmacy), Mr Bright Korkoryie (Director Of Finance), Mrs Rita Aryee (Director of Nursing Services) and Mr Nurudeen Mohammed (Director of Administration).

This was contained in a letter dated June 28, 2018 from the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare to the Minister of Health.

-Graphic.com.gh