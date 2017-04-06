Dr Nsiah-Asare Takes Over GHS

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare
President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare as the new Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), with effect from March 1, 2017.
He takes over from Dr Ebenezer Appiah-Denkyira, who has retired from active service.
Dr Nsiah-Asare, prior to his current appointment, has worked in the health sector spanning over 36 years in senior management position.
He has also worked as a surgical specialist at the St Patrick Hospital in Offinso-Ashanti and Tamale Teaching Hospital.
The one-time chief executive officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) also worked as a consultant general surgeon for the same hospital.
Between 1997 and 2001, Dr Nsiah-Asare served as a part-time lecturer in Clinical Anatomy at the University of Development Studies (UDS), School of Medical Sciences, Tamale.
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri