Dr Kuwabong To Read At Goethe-Institut

Dr Dannabang Kuwabong

Dr Dannabang Kuwabong, a Ghanaian/Canadian writer and academic, will read from some of his books at the Goethe-Institut in Accra on Wednesday June 27.

Currently a Professor of Caribbean Literature and Culture at the University of Puerto Rico (San Juan), Dannabang is the author of a collection of poetry titled ‘Visions of Venom’ (Woeli Publishers, 1995) and ‘Echoes From Dusty Rivers’ (Capricornus Enterprises, 1999). Others are ‘Caribbean Blues & Loves Genealogy’ (TSAR Publications, 2008), ‘Voices from Kibuli Country’ (TSAR Publications, 2013) and a collection of folktales – ‘Naa Konga’ and other Dagaaba folktales (Woeli Publishing Services, 1992).

Dr Kuwabong has taught in several institutions of higher learning, including Rivers State College of Education/University of Port Harcourt (Nigeria), University of Ghana (Legon) and McMaster University (Canada). He is widely published in academic journals and has contributed numerous essays in books.

He obtained a B.A. (Hons) degree in English from the University of Ghana, a Magisteriate in Environmental Studies from York University (Canada), a Master of Letters (MLITT) in Modern Poetry in English, University of Stirling (United Kingdom) and obtained his doctoral degree in English at the McMaster University.

The programme is being presented by the Writers Project of Ghana, in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut in Accra.