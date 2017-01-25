Dr Kofi Kodua (KK) Sarpong Appointed GNPC Boss

Dr Kofi Kodua (KK) Sarpong

Former CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Dr Kofi Kodua (KK) Sarpong has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The former CEO of the Tema Oil Refinery replaces Mr Alexander Kofi-Mensah Mould who has occupied the post since 2013.

Dr Sarpong was appointed the Executive Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu in 2010, a post he held till he resigned in 2013.

Dr. Sarpong previously worked as the Deputy Managing Director and subsequently as the Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery Limited from September 2003 to August 2009.

Dr. Sarpong garnered his International working experience with International Cocoa Organization as the Head of Administration and Financial Services Division from January 1999 to 2003.

At the Ghana Cocoa Board, Dr. Sarpong worked as Deputy Chief Executive (Finance and Administration) from 1994 to December 1998. He worked with Produce Buying Company Limited as the Deputy Managing Director (Finance and Administration) from July 1990 to August 1994.

At Ghana Food Distribution Corporation, Dr. Sarpong worked in various capacities as Deputy Chief Accountant, Accountant and General Manager (Finance and Administration).

Dr. Sarpong has also served in Non-Executive and Advisory Positions in different organizations including serving on the boards of reputable Ghanaian banks including Ghana Commercial Bank and Merchant Bank from 1996 to 2010.

Dr. K.K. Sarpong is a Chartered Accountant and also holds a PhD in Industrial and Business Studies from the University of Warwick, M.Acc in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Glasgow.

He also holds an MBA in Accounting and B.Sc (Administration) Accounting Option from University of Ghana Legon.

-Starrfmonline