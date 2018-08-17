Dr. Duncan Joins Onua 95.1 FM

Dr. Duncan

Isaac Duncan Williams, known popularly as Dr. Duncan, has joined the Onua 95.1 FM family.

Onua FM’s new asset is a celebrated and known name in the radio business, even outside the Greater Accra Region.

The ace radio presenter with immense experience in radio is billed to commence work at Onua FM very soon.

Dr. Duncan, who worked with Adom FM for a couple of years as a presenter, is the brain behind the popular Kasahari programme.

At Onua FM, Dr. Duncan, who helped some of today’s big music artistes to penetrate the industry, will host a programme dubbed ‘Akasamu The Mic’.

‘Akasamu The Mic’ is a rap show that is designed to unearth and develop upcoming talents. It will be aired at 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm every Saturday.

And as his trademark, Dr. Duncan will be the man behind the console and putting these rappers to test on Saturday evenings.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TV3 Entertainment News, the ace radio presenter indicated that he’s back with a new artiste and his listeners should expect something different from what they have experienced previously.

Sarkodie, D-Cryme, Stonebwoy, Yaa Pono, Kofi Korea, Stay Jay, Yaw Siki, among others, got their musical breakthrough to Dr. Duncan, who gave them the platform to exhibit their talents some years back.

He is the chief executive officer of Duncwills Entertainment, the company behind Sarkodie’s image.