DR Congo Win Good For Ghana … Says Jordan Ayew

Ghana frontman Jordan Ayew is on cloud nine following Black Stars win over DR Congo last Sunday.

The striker has come under intense pressure from the football community due to his alleged below average performance.

However, he played above himself and masterminded Ghana’s 2-1 win over the Congolese in the quarter final.

His stellar performance attracted the attention of the CAF Technical team to hand him the Most Valuable Player Award.

The Aston Villa man said “The win is good for Ghana and the technical team as well. Am sure our people back home are happy.”

“We will keep pushing, work harder in the last two games, and l believe something great will come out of it. We are not relenting.”

He opened the scoring with a spectacular strike after chancing on a perfect Mubarak Wakaso through pass.