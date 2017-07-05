Dr Asemfofro Buried

The late Dr. Asemfofro

National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller, Osei Yaw Nketia (popularly known as Dr. Asemfofro), has been laid to rest.

The outspoken serial caller passed away at the 37 Military Hospital on Easter Sunday after a short illness at age 52.

Politically, Dr. Asemfofro did not hide his support for the NDC as he was active on several campaign platforms to garner votes for the party.

He shot to fame when he challenged former President John Agyekum Kufuor to swear by the dreaded Ashanti deity, Antoa Nyama, if indeed he (Kufuor) had not engaged in any corrupt acts.

The herbal medicine peddler however, fell out of favour with the NDC, saying the party he so much loved and had sacrificed his money, energy and time for, had treated him like a non-entity, virtually dumping him and leaving him to his fate.

Until his death, he declared his support for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and also supported the free senior high school (SHS) policy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

At his funeral held at Ablekuma Joma in Accra, serial callers of both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition NDC in an interview on Kofi TV, condemned the leadership of the NDC for not honouring their comrade.

They fear a similar fate will befall them if they don’t get their leaders to do the right thing.