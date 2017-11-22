DPSI Ghana School Promotes Cultural Diversity

It certainly cannot be out of place for a school with a student population made up of individuals and children from various countries across the world with different social and cultural backgrounds, to embark on an initiative aimed at promoting unity.

And that’s exactly what Delhi Public School International (DPSI) Ghana, did on Saturday, November 18, 2017, as it organized this year’s edition of its Inter-House Cultural Event.

The annual event held at the school’s Tema Community 25 campus was aimed at building up the competitive spirit among DPSI Ghana’s students who came from about 28 different countries with different cultures, and to as well promote team spirit and togetherness among them.

Aside promoting cultural diversity, the event according to the Principal of DPSI Ghana, David Raj, was also aimed at providing the platform where students could showcase their talents before their loved ones and friends.

“You all very well know that with the support of the enthusiastic management and teachers, we always create platforms for our children to showcase their talents,” Mr. Raj said in his short welcome remarks.

He added that “DPSI not only churns out the best in academics but also endeavors to bring out the latent talents in our students.”

In all, there is one junior and senior team each from the four houses of the school namely Emerald House, Sapphire House, Ruby House, and Topaz House, competing against one another in singing, dancing and symphony orchestra performance.

Songs of unity and peace including the late Michael Jackson’s famous ‘Heal The World’ were sang on the night and the brilliant performances from the various houses left everyone within the audience absolutely mesmerized.

Ruby House emerged the overall winner with Emerald House securing the second runners up position on the night that saw teams and individual students who distinguished themselves in their respective performances being decorated with trophies

and gold medals.

Director of DPSI Ghana, Mukesh Thakwani, in an interview with the press on the sidelines of the event, said “DPSI believes in imbibing in children not only education but extracurricular activities. That’s what makes us different.”

Seated among the large crowd that came to watch the thrilling performances by the students, were, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), Yofi Grant, Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Birenda Singh and outgoing President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), James Asare.

Seeing the high level of confidence in public speaking and wonderful performances, the High Commissioner and Mr. Grant were left with no option but to commend authorities of the school for the enormous efforts they are making in moulding the children to become “full characters” as Mr. Grant preferred to put it.

About DPSI Ghana

DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr. Thakwani’s mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world class educational system.

DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).