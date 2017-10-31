DPSI-Ghana Receives European Quality Award

Mr Mukesh Thakwani, Director of DPSI Ghana, received the European Quality Award on behalf of the school at the International Festival Business Triumph and the European Awards Night held in the French Riviera, the world’s festival capital in Cannes, recently.

DELHI PUBLIC School International (DPSI)- Ghana, has been awarded the European Quality Award for its contribution to the education industry in the West African sub-region.

Director of DPSI Ghana, Mukesh Thakwani received the award on behalf of the school at the International Festival Business Triumph and the European Awards Night held in the French Riviera, the world’s festival capital in Cannes, recently.

The European Quality Award is given out annually by the Europe Business Assembly (EBA) Global to organisations that distinguish themselves in their fields of endeavour.

“Dear Mr Mukesh Thakwani, Europe Assembly highly values further cooperation with your company. We are honestly gratified by your success and achievements, and we emphasise the highest standard of your business dealings as well as your company’s orientation towards state-of-the-art technologies and consumer interests,” EBA Global said in a statement signed by its VIP Programme Coordinator, Anastasia Mallwill.

Commenting on the coveted award, Mr Thakwani said, DPSI-Ghana has since its inception in 2010 made conscious efforts to positively contribute to quality education across West Africa not only in academics but also in extracurricular activities.

“DPSI received this award for its contribution to the education industry in West Africa,” he said.

According to him, “DPSI students are not only doing well in academics, but they are also doing well in other extracurricular activities.”

He indicated that the school was into a lot of extracurricular activities like swimming, chess, dance and music, among others.

“DPSI children do very well not only in academics but also in extracurricular activities,” Mr Thakwani, an Indian business mogul stressed.

On the school’s academic performance, he said, “we are very proud to say that this year, our results were very, very good. Some of the students scored more than 80 stats in different subjects.”

‘Catching On’

With the achievements the school has chalked so far, Mr. Thakwani said, DPSI Ghana’s dream of significantly contributing to quality education in West Africa is ‘catching on.’

About DPSI Ghana

DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by a renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr Thakwani’s mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system.

DPS International Ghana is affiliated with the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE)

According to its Director, the school today boasts of 700 students from 28 different countries.