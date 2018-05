A Mercedes Benz bus with registration number GT 3766-17 traveling from Ashaiman to Accra has been involved in an accident on the Tema Motorway.

The accident, which occurred on Friday, 18 May 2018, left several people injured.

The accident occured when the two back tyres of the bus burst causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle veered off the street to land on its side.

Police and fire service personnel are at the scene to help in rescue efforts.

-Classfmonline