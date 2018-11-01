Double-Track: 60% Of Students On Gold Track Registered – Free SHS Secretariat

The Free Senior High School Secretariat has asked students under the Gold Track who are still facing enrollment challenges to have their issues addressed at their respective schools.

Students under the Gold track are expected to report to school next week. However, there have been complaints from parents about challenges.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, the Head of Communications at the Free SHS Secretariat, Josberta Gyan Kwakye, explained that over 60% of students on the Gold track have been able to register with their respective schools.

She however explained that students with genuine concerns about their registrations should make official complaints to the schools.

“Currently, we haven’t been informed of the peculiar challenges that is preventing students from enrolling in their schools. As we speak, we have about 60% of students on the gold track who have gone to their schools to register. So if they have been able to identify the schools they should proceed to their schools. If they have genuine challenges, the school will inform us and we will rectify it on the system.”

Madam Josberta Gyan Kwakye also asked students on the Gold track who haven’t been placed to visit the nearest community schools within their locality as the various heads of schools had been briefed.

“And again, if they haven’t been able to get placement they should proceed to the community-based school within their localities. The heads have been informed on how they can go about registering those students.”

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in September 2018 released the placements of 423,134 students who have successfully made it under the 2018 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

This is out of 521,710 total registered candidates. It means 67,382 could not be placed under the system.

The system, which begins this September will see one set of students in school whiles others are on vacation.

In a release by the GES, it said candidates are to visit www.cssps.gov.gh to access their placements.

Students on the Green track resumed on September 11, 2018, whereas the Gold track students are expected to return next week November 8, 2018.

I’m impressed with double-track take-off – Nana Addo.

President Nana Akufo-Addo says he is impressed with how the double track system has taken off within selected senior high schools across the country.

He says despite the initial challenges; the policy has been well accepted.

Speaking at a meeting with the Ghanaian community in New York, Nana Akufo-Addo said the double track system had been a good one.

“Government so far has worked very well. The first stream which is the green stream has taken off successfully. And in November, the yellow stream will also go and it seems to have gone on very well.”

President Akufo-Addo hailed the Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh and the Deputy Minister for Education in charge of General Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum for the roles they played in ensuring that the double track system is rolled out as planned.

